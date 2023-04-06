4 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign before the draft
2. Mohamed Sanu
Another former Atlanta Falcons receiver that would be a great depth piece and an important presence for Atlanta's young receivers is Sanu. Atlanta bringing back Sanu to help the young receivers makes sense and would give Arthur Smith a player more than capable of running the wildcat or specialty plays Smith has attempted to run with Franks over the past two seasons.
Sanu last played with the 49ers in the 2021 season finishing with 177 receiving yards in a limited role. Atlanta can offer the receiver not only the chance to compete for more snaps but to work with London, Bernhardt, Darby, and Hollins all players who haven't accomplished close to what Sanu did in this league.
In 2016 the Falcons were making a push to contend the team brought in Sanu with the Bengals and the rest of the league overlooking the receiver's potential. Bringing back the veteran at this point in his career as the Falcons yet again make a push to contend has a certain symmetry to it.
Sanu's last season with the Falcons the veteran had 313 yards in six games started. Also worth noting is the fact that Sanu is 7/8 for 233 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns as a passer in his career.