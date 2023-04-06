4 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign before the draft
3. Sammy Watkins
If the Falcons prefer not to take a walk down memory lane when bringing in a veteran receiver Sammy Watkins is an interesting fit for this roster. Watkins remains productive when healthy and given the opportunity.
Watkins isn't going to give you a 1,000-yard season even with far more snaps played, however, the veteran is proven to be reliable for 300-500 yards as the 3rd or 4th option. Watkins would fit well as the third receiver competing with Scotty Miller and Jared Bernhardt for snaps.
Watkins has spent time with the Packers, Bills, Ravens, Rams, and Chiefs in his career with 5,384 yards and 34 touchdowns. Atlanta lacks the cap space to chase Odell Beckham or any of the top remaining receivers.
If the team is going to add at the position before the draft it will be on a bargain veteran deal and Watkins perfectly fits that description and what the roster needs to add.