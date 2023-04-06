4 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign before the draft
4. Chosen Anderson
Anderson is far from the typical receiver in Arthur Smith's offense, however, he perfectly fits the type of players Terry Fontenot likes to sign. Anderson has played with a long line of bad quarterbacks and was unable to get on the same page last season.
Looking for a one-year prove-it deal in Atlanta makes sense for both sides starting Hollins and London putting Anderson as the third option. Before last season Anderson has finished each season with at least 500 yards and has four seasons with 700 yards or more.
The only issue with this move is the obvious lack of size that Chosen brings with Scotty Miller already in the lineup. Arthur Smith loves receivers who are physical and able to run block considering the type of offense Atlanta runs. Still, Chosen is an interesting bargain signing for a team who is in no position to be picky when adding to the depth chart at receiver.