4 Ways the Pittsburgh Steelers can upset Atlanta in Week 1
By Nick Halden
1. T.J. Watt ruins Atlanta's offensive debut
If the idea of Kaleb McGary attempting to pass protect against T.J. Watt doesn't scare you you're unlikely to be a Falcons fan. Much has been made of the Steelers' record with and without Watt. There are few defenders in this league who have as much influence and value on their team as the Pittsburgh pass rusher.
If the Steelers are going to upset the Falcons the most likely path is T.J. Watt having another huge game. From the Steelers' perspective, how are you not going to hunt Atlanta's right tackle? Make Atlanta either send help to that side or McGary prove he is more than a traffic cone against an elite edge rusher.
Watt's ability to have such an impact on his team as a defender is such a unique situation. Is this the season it finally proves to be an outlier? With all the noise and offensive concerns, it is difficult to see this team being anything but below average.
Still, Watt's elite ability to impact the game and history deserves immense respect. If the Steelers pull off a week one upset the most likely explanation is two words, T.J. Watt.