4 Ways the Pittsburgh Steelers can upset Atlanta in Week 1
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins not being as ready as the fanbase believes
Kirk Cousins didn't throw a pass in the preseason and is yet to face game-speed contact. This is going to be the veteran's first live-action since tearing his Achilles. How he will look in his Atlanta debut and how confident he is in his health is very much up in the air.
Yes, camp was a positive sign and it appears the franchise quarterback is more than ready for the season. However, camp reps and having T.J. Watt coming after you are two very different experiences for a quarterback.
With the issues on the Steelers offensive line, their only chance of keeping up with Atlanta is Russell Wilson defying expectations or Kick Cousins not living up to them. Even with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Darnell Mooney Cousins must be healthy enough to hang in the pocket and distribute.
There isn't any indication the quarterback isn't capable of doing just that. Still, after a major injury against a good pass rush, there is reason for a bit of trepidation. Watching how confident Cousins is on the first drive will be a great indication of where this Atlanta offense will be.