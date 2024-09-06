4 Ways the Pittsburgh Steelers can upset Atlanta in Week 1
By Nick Halden
4. The Mike Tomlin underdog factor
A year after having a winning record with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph at quarterback it seems pundits are out on the Steelers and Mike Tomlin. This is the year that his winning streak finally ends and the Steelers put together their first losing record under the head coach.
While it makes for snappy commentary or a great headline it is a prediction that comes at great risk. Tomlin is a historically great underdog coach who has yet to ever have a losing season in this league. Through all the overturn and distractions the head coach always finds a way to keep his team in the hunt.
Whether it is losing Antonio Brown or dealing with an aging quarterback the situation and talent haven't mattered. If Tomlin has anything close to a capable roster they are going to be in the playoffs. Give the coach credit and respect for what he has managed in a league that rarely offers its coaches stability.
As difficult as it is to see a path to Pittsburgh winning this game Mike Tomlin has a long history of winning in these situations.