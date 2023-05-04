4 Winners from the Atlanta Falcons 2023 draft class
1. Desmond Ridder
There is no questioning the fact that Desmond Ridder is the biggest winner in this draft starting with the obvious in Bijan Robinson. Robinson will take a lot of pressure off Ridder in his first season as a starter and be an offense unto himself.
Add in the fact that Robinson is an elite receiver out of the backfield and the pick makes life much easier for Atlanta's starter.
Matthew Bergeron was the next obvious upgrade as well giving the Falcons a clear starter at left guard completing what could be a top-five offensive line. Atlanta's starters are now Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Matthew Bergeron, and long-time Falcon Jake Matthews. The left guard spot was one for concern with Jalen Mayfield and Justin Shaffer the only obvious answers.
The addition of Bergeron eases those concerns and should set Atlanta up to have one of the best offensive lines in the league. Ridder's job cannot get any easier considering Arthur Smith's system and the running backs now on Atlanta's roster the quarterback position isn't going to be any easier in this league. Atlanta is very quickly going to figure out whether or not Ridder can start at the position.