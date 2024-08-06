5 Atlanta Falcons 2023 contributors most likely to lose starting roles
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
This is already done with the additions of Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins. Heinicke couldn't fight off Desmond Ridder to claim the starting job full-time under Arthur Smith. It was clear the Falcons needed an upgrade and they went out and added two possible long-term options.
Heinicke making the roster is only an option if Penix greatly struggles and the Falcons want Heinicke as their primary backup option. While things have been up and down with Penix in camp there aren't any signs the rookie isn't capable of handling the backup role.
Add in the recent movement at Atlanta's 4th quarterback position and the writing is on the wall for Heinicke. It seems likely the Falcons will give the veteran a chance to find another landing spot as soon as they are sure Penix is going to be the backup.
Any remaining questions should be answered early on in the preseason and give the veteran quarterback to step in for a team dealing with a key injury. Heinicke did alter his contract to stay with the Falcons during the offseason. This likely weighs heavily in his favor as to how Atlanta manages the situation and allows the quarterback to move on at his pace.