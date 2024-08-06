5 Atlanta Falcons 2023 contributors most likely to lose starting roles
By Nick Halden
2. Clark Phillips
By the end of the 2023 season, Atlanta's second corner after A.J. Terrell was rookie Clark Phillips. Much has changed with the coaching shifts and the loss of DC Ryan Nielsen. Early in camp, it has been clear the team is going to give veteran Mike Hughes the advantage to win the starting role.
This is a bit surprising and puts Phillips lower in the depth chart competing with Dee Alford for the third corner role. It wouldn't be at all shocking to see Alford win the slot corner role and Phillips be the primary backup for all three spots.
It is a bit concerning when you consider Hughes' recent lack of production and the promise Phillips showed in year one. However, Morris has made it clear throughout camp that veterans are going to be given the advantage and less experienced players must work to win a starting role.
With many practices and three preseason games still ahead of us, a lot could change before week one. For now, however, it is clear that Hughes has pushed Phillips further down the depth chart than expected. Watching how the young corner responds throughout the rest of camp and in the preseason will be telling.