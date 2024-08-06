5 Atlanta Falcons 2023 contributors most likely to lose starting roles
By Nick Halden
3. Lorenzo Carter
Raheem Morris brings energy and is an elite salesman when it comes to the Atlanta defense. The former Rams DC has a great reason for confidence when you consider what he accomplished with that unit. Despite this, there is reason for major concern when it comes to Atlanta's pass rushing options.
Atlanta lost Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell in free agency and didn't make a noteworthy move to replace either player. Carter was a starter last season and remains atop the depth chart. The reason Carter makes this list is simply due to the lack of ability to get to the quarterback.
The reps are there for the veteran and the production never follows. Yes, there is value in having Carter on the field due to his ability to chase plays and set the edge, however, at some point, you have to be a pass-rushing threat.
Considering their current options there is a very real chance the Falcons throw Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie out there and attempt to develop their young pass rushers. Your ceiling is far higher with two unknowns vs. putting Carter out there. Pass rush by committee sounds great in theory the execution is going to prove to be elusive.