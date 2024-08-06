5 Atlanta Falcons 2023 contributors most likely to lose starting roles
By Nick Halden
4. DeMarcco Hellams
The decisions to put Richie Grant and Mike Hughes back into the starting lineup is telling not only of Atlanta's depth but of this staff's approach. It has been extremely clear throughout camp that they were going to give the edge to players with experience and adjust according to the performance and belief of the players.
This has been the case with the safety position with Grant being put back into the lineup alongside Jessie Bates. Hellams won the starting job by the end of the year and Grant seemed an obvious roster cut.
Concerns with Grant have been shaky coverage and an ability to finish tackles. Whether the coaching staff instilling confidence fixes these problems remains to be seen but appears unlikely. Grant and Hughes are both on track to win starting jobs and knock two young players out of the roles.
Looking at how the Atlanta defense finished the year it isn't as if they are taking away snaps from great players. However, a healthy level of concern should exist based simply on the fact Hughes and Grant have taken starting jobs early on. A lot can change in the next month but for now Hellams appears to have lost his starting role.