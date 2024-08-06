5 Atlanta Falcons 2023 contributors most likely to lose starting roles
By Nick Halden
5. Kaleb McGary
McGary is going to start the season at right tackle and has a contract that locks him into a full season with Atlanta. With that said, there is reason for a healthy level of concern with how consistent McGary can be in pass protection.
This is no longer Arthur Smith's offense and a large volume of snaps will be passing plays. At times the right tackle has been reliable and at others he looked to be simply a caution cone directing pass rushers around to the quarterback.
Kirk Cousins lacks the mobility of Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota and will take far more punishment if this is the case. Considering the investment in Cousins if McGary isn't consistently capable it wouldn't be at all shocking if the team were to send him to the bench.
Look at the first four teams the Falcons will face and consider the pass rush of each in the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs, and Saints. Atlanta will have their answer on McGary's future very early in the season and it wouldn't be at all shocking if that ends with Storm Norton getting a chance at claiming a starting role.