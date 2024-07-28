5 Atlanta Falcons already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons rookie hasn't looked like a player who is going to need two years to be ready to start. Camp reps against a defense changing schemes is far different from game action. However, there is no denying how impressive the rookie quarterback has been early.
Penix has shown off the ability to hit deep passes and shown improved ball placement. The biggest knock against Penix was the inability to make the touch throws. With a great deep ball the quarterback needed to learn how to make the layups consistently to transition to to an NFL starter.
Early camp reps have Penix well ahead of schedule with the quarterback slicing up Atlanta's defensive starters. While this may have a lot to do with the changing scheme, lack of talent, and lack of contact it is still exciting.
Whether or not the team made the right decision Penix is going to get his shot to be a franchise quarterback in the next four seasons. How it plays out isn't fully known but Penix already looks the part of an NFL starter. Though it is important to note here that similar sentiments were expressed about Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. However, neither were capable of the throws Penix is making with regularity.