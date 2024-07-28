5 Atlanta Falcons already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
With every great play that Penix makes the pressure turns up just a bit on Atlanta's starting quarterback. Cousins is going to have to consistently play at a high level if he wants to avoid a quarterback debate. Despite suffering a torn Achilles in week eight of last season Cousins has looked extremely sharp.
For every great camp throw from Penix, Cousins has more than matched it. It isn't only the veteran's performance on the field that has been impressive. Cousins handles the media well already gassing up his defensive leaders. After being asked about Bates, Cousins offered extensive praise and went on to say his kids would be sporting Jessie Bates and Grady Jarrett jerseys.
This is the type of media handling you want to see from your franchise leader. Add in the great camp throws and encouraging injury news and Atlanta has a reason to be excited about both quarterbacks. While the focus for Cousins is on getting ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers the next few weeks will be telling.
They will offer a glimpse at how healthy the quarterback is and what fans can expect in the weeks to come. Thus far it has all been better than expected and a breath of fresh air after the last two seasons of ineptitude at the position.