5 Atlanta Falcons already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
3. Zach Harrison
There hasn't been a lot in camp to be excited about defensively. Atlanta is in the middle of changing schemes and attempting to figure out how the secondary rotation will work. The aforementioned quarterbacks have benefitted greatly from this and been equally impressive.
One defender whose stock is obviously on the uptick is Zach Harrison. The coaching staff has gone out of their way to talk about the young pass rusher. Of note, it was mentioned that Harrision had extreme value due to his ability to play both inside and out.
From the discussions and offseason handling of the position the expectations for Harrison are clear. While Atlanta's judgment at the position is often suspect Harrison's talent is obvious. The team is searching to replace Calais Campbell and it appears that Harrison is their first attempt at an answer.
The progression has been there so far, and the new coaching staff is impressed by it. For a staff that is giving the nod to veterans early in camp, it is of note that they have put so much weight behind Harrison. Hopefully, this trust proves correct for a pass rush desperate for any reliable production.