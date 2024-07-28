5 Atlanta Falcons already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
4. Darnell Mooney
If early camp production is any indication the Chicago Bears greatly let down their former receiver. This was already the expectation based on the quarterback play for the franchise. Mooney seemed to be underutilized in an offense that often devolved into Justin Fields playing backyard quarterback.
His speed and route-running ability are evident, however, the numbers simply weren't there. Atlanta was undeterred and paid Mooney a healthy contract to be the second option behind Drake London. Mooney has looked extremely sharp in camp and shown good chemistry with Atlanta's quarterback.
It is a great sign for a player who is vital to the team's success. For this offense to take the next step someone must take the pressure off Kyle Pitts and Drake London in the passing attack. With Mooney's speed, he is the perfect option for the duo.
Considering Kirk Cousins' tendencies the match made sense on paper and has translated into camp production. While we are a long way from the regular season it is exciting to see the chemistry already being built. With Atlanta's defensive concerns the offense must be a top-ten unit and that is only possible if Mooney is the player who has shown up in camp.