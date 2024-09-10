5 Atlanta Falcons facing the most heat after week one collapse
By Nick Halden
2. Zac Robinson
When the Falcons hired Zac Robinson, the expectation was the team running the 49ers and Rams offense we have seen for the last five years. What was put on the field in week one looked closer to Arthur Smith's offense with a bigger dose of Bijan Robinson.
Where was Drake London and Tyler Allgeier in this offense? The message of the offseason was all of Atlanta's weapons would eat and have consistent chances to impact winning. In reality, Ray-Ray McCloud and Bijan Robinson were the only offensive players with consistent touches.
A large part of this was Kirk Cousins and poor offensive line play. However, if you're Zac Robinson you have to understand where Cousins is in his rehab and do a far better job at designing plays to help ease him into the lineup. Allgeier deserved more touches and Atlanta needed to get Cousins in rhythm.
The lack of ability for Robinson to adjust to what Cousins was putting on the field was alarming. This is a good defense but not one that should slice through Atlanta as easily as they did. After Kirk Cousins, Zac Robinson deserves the largest portion of blame for the season debut.