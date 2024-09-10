5 Atlanta Falcons facing the most heat after week one collapse
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
Where is the explosive back who earned his way into becoming a top-ten pick? Despite consistent carries Robinson was unable to break one explosive play looking more like a plodding punisher and less like the play creator he was expected to be both last season and moving into the start of this year.
A lot of the blame for how Robinson's 2023 season went has been laid at the feet of Arthur Smith. The Steelers OC stepped into a less talented offense and had Najee Harris average 3.5-yards per carry with Robinson only managing 3.7-yards.
Harris had the longest play with Robinson's best run being a 13-yard scamper. Arthur Smith is no longer the problem in Atlanta and it is time to begin to question why Robinson's talent isn't translating into the expected production.
Allgeier had only three carries in the game and averaged 7.0-yards per carry. This isn't going to continue for Robinson with another option on the bench. Allgeier has proven to be a reliable starter and is going to force his way into more consistent touches if this is the version of Robinson that continues to show up. An elite talent that is yet to translate into anything other than middling production.