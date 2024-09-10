5 Atlanta Falcons facing the most heat after week one collapse
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris
Last year Arthur Smith was roasted for coming out flat and the team looked as if it could have used preseason reps. Considering the importance the Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid put on the preseason reps there is reason to feel there is at least some value in having your players get ready.
This is especially the case with Kirk Cousins who could have either gained confidence or shown he wasn't ready. No matter the reasoning the head coach continues to defend the decision to keep his team healthy going into the year.
Although it is hard to argue the value of health when your team plays as poorly as Atlanta did. Could things really have gone any worse for the offense? Losing the turnover battle and your team looking so rusty against Arthur Smith and the Steelers is as bad of a start as you can get off to.
The only bright spot for Morris is a defense that consistently fought and gave Cousins and the offense chances to take back control of the game. Never allowing a touchdown and still losing by eight is a brutal way to start the year.