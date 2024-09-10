5 Atlanta Falcons facing the most heat after week one collapse
By Nick Halden
5. A.J. Terrell
The Atlanta Falcons just made Terrell one of the highest paid corners in the league before the start of the season. Terrell responded by being absolutely owned by George Pickens. There simply isn't any way around it for a defense that was consistently great outside of when they were guarding Pickens or tackling Justin Fields.
Terrell was out of position and unable to prevent multiple big plays that put the Steelers in control of this game. Despite not allowing a touchdown the Steelers were consistently in field goal range thanks to Pickens and Fields.
Making matters worse was a very iffy offensive pass interference call that would have added another big play on Terrell.
The Atlanta corner has been inconsistent over the last two years usually playing well but vacillating between being one of the league's best corners and an above average starter. Sunday Terrell was neither getting owned by a receiver who isn't yet in the league's top-ten. Watching how the corner responds against the Eagles and Chiefs will be an indication of where he is this season and whether or not the Falcons made a mistake.