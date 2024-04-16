5 Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited about in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Robinson 8th overall in the 2023 draft and now there is a valid argument he wasn't the best rookie running back in the league. Robinson was solid in his debut season but wasn't the star Atlanta was expecting.
Again, a lot of this is due to coaching and how Robinson was used. It is hard to create explosive plays when your receivers are running short routes and the defensive line is packed knowing you want to run the ball. They were daring Desmond Ridder to make the passes to beat them. This took a toll on Robinson's rookie season with the line expecting the run.
However, there are still ways that Robinson can improve his game and this coaching staff is going to be able to get the best out of the second-year player. The system that they will run is the same system that helped Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman have huge years.
Objectively Robinson is a better athlete than either of these players and should benefit from the system as well. While Atlanta is going to be focused on the pass more often in 2024, still expect a healthy dose of Bijan Robinson.