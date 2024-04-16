5 Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited about in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
There has been a surprising amount of complaining from Atlanta Falcons fans about this signing. It seems the fanbase wants a player that simply doesn't exist. The Falcons are not in a position to draft a quarterback unless you believe that Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix are franchise starters in year one. Justin Fields who was a fan favorite target couldn't find a starting job backing up Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.
Kirk Cousins was the best quarterback on the market and with him, the Falcons are playoff contenders. While they aren't a Super Bowl roster they upgraded at a position that has been ugly for three years.
Matt Ryan had no protection or help in his final season being set up for failure. Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder were both complete messes and couldn't pass with any consistency.
Kirk Cousins is going to surprise Atlanta Falcons fans with just how much of an upgrade that he is. Getting to watch a capable quarterback with protection and weapons for the first time in three years is going to be jarring in the best possible way. The Kirk Cousins signing continues to go underrated by a large portion of this fanbase.