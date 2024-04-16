5 Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited about in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
4. Arnold Ebiketie
Give Arnold Ebiketie a starting role and you will have double-digit sacks. His talent and ability to find the quarterback really makes it that simple. However, what happens when you put him into the starting lineup for your run defense? Ebiketie has to improve as a run defender and a finisher.
If he can do that, Ebiketie will be one of the edge rushers that Atlanta is missing. Whether it is drafting Latu or Turner to start opposite of him it would be a huge change in Atlanta's ability to get to the quarterback to have him on the field more consistently.
5. Darnell Mooney
Another player that Atlanta paid market value that is going somewhat overlooked. Turn on the Chicago Bears 2023 season and watch Darnell Mooney. The receiver is often doing his job and being missed due to his quarterback.
The more you watch Mooney the more you will understand why Justin Fields is now a backup in Pittsburgh. The receiver has a surprising burst and brings the ability to stretch the field. He is exactly the piece you needed to put with Kyle Pitts and Drake London. He will be the biggest surprise on this Atlanta Falcons offense.