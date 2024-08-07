5 Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited to see in Friday's preseason debut
By Nick Halden
1. Michael Penix Jr.
This is the reason most Atlanta Falcons fans will be tuning in to a bland and meaningless preseason game. As we saw last season with Desmond Ridder preseason moments and drives can be very deceiving. The game isn't at full speed and the coaching staff is being very careful not to tip their hand. However, there is still reason for a lot of excitement with the rookie quarterback.
This is expected to be Atlanta's future and will be the first live-action for the young quarterback. While the stats are meaningless something to watch for will be the deep ball and accuracy on the intermediate routes.
Penix can make any NFL throw with immense power but has yet to show he can consistently make the layups. As odd as it may seem his ability to hit the deep pass isn't as important as showing consistency on the rest of the field.
Atlanta is going to be focused on giving Penix some easy early hits to get in rhythm as this will be the only planned action of the season for the rookie. Unless he makes it into a blowout or Cousins suffers an injury this is the only look fans will have.