5 Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited to see in Friday's preseason debut
By Nick Halden
2. Eddie Goldman
Will Falcons fans finally see the veteran in game action? Each of the past two offseasons the Falcons have brought in the veteran and it hasn't worked out. Goldman has chosen to step away from the team and hasn't made the final roster.
Now, however, it appears that Goldman will finally make his Atlanta debut and have a chance to crack the rotation. While he won't be a starter on this stacked unit there is value in having the veteran as a rotational piece if he is still close to the player he was before taking an extended period of time away from the game.
3. Bralen Trice
The Atlanta Falcons rookie pass rusher needs a preseason surge to steal a starting job. If the season were to start today it would be Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie as Atlanta's starting edge rushers. This is bleak for a team that has a history of struggling to rush the passer.
Ideally, Trice will put together a big preseason and force his way into the starting lineup. This remains unlikely for a rookie but what Atlanta fans are left hoping for after a quiet offseason at the second biggest position of need.