5 Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited to see in Friday's preseason debut
By Nick Halden
4. Rondale Moore
How many of Atlanta's starting weapons will start in the preseason remains to be seen. However, it is safe to expect a heavy dose of Moore throughout the preseason. As the receiver fights for a starting role with Ray-Ray McCloud.
The team would be wise to hold out Kyle Pitts and Drake London for much of the preseason. With Kirk Cousins aiming for a week one debut, there isn't a reason to risk your primary targets. Focus on the position battle with Moore being at the top of the list. With Penix having a great deep ball and Moore's speed there should be at least one big play from the duo.
5. Casey Washington
Where will Atlanta's rookie receiver fall in the rotation? It is an uphill battle to get inside the first four targets with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Rondale Moore all appearing to have roles locked down.
Still, Washington is an exciting young player who could develop nicely in Zac Robinson's system. With so many threats ahead of him there isn't much pressure on the late-round pick. Making the roster and having a positive preseason would be considered a win.