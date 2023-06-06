5 Atlanta Falcons most likely to have a breakout 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Arnold Ebiketie
While the benefits of Atlanta building a great defensive line have been discussed when it comes to Grady Jarrett and Atlanta's pass rush one thing that is being missed is what it means for Ebiketie. The young pass rusher was so often just a step away from finishing a play in the 2022 season and showed a lot of reasons to believe he will develop into a great pass rusher.
Add in huge defensive line upgrades and veteran guidance for Arnold in Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell and Ebiketie is set for a year-two jump. With far more established pass rushers now around Ebiketie and arguably an upgrade in coaching with Jerry Gray and Ryan Nielsen now on the staff it would be surprising not to see a notable improvement.
Ebiketie finished the 2022 season with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 11 quarterback hits. Seeing the sack and quarterback hits numbers at least double should be expected if Ebiketie is given equal reps to last season. Though the rotation is far deeper it would be surprising not to see the second-year pass rusher often considering the lack of proven long-term options Atlanta has on their roster.
Developing Ebiketie has to be a priority for a team that has long struggled rushing the passer.