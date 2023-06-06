5 Atlanta Falcons most likely to have a breakout 2023 season
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
Considering how great Pitts was in his rookie year perhaps one could argue the tight-end has already had his breakout season. However, considering the struggles getting on the same page with Marcus Mariota and the serious injury to end the season there is a reason to wonder what Pitts' role will be in the 2023 season.
Adding Jonnu Smith should have helped make this clear with Pitts playing more of a receiver role he is clearly better suited for.
Desmond Ridder showed a tendency to look for his tight-ends often despite not having Smith or Pitts on the field in the 2022 season. Clearly, Ridder has a great chemistry with Drake London but considering Kyle's ability it wouldn't be at all shocking to see the tight-end surpass London as the primary target once fully healthy.
Despite a rush heavy offense it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Pitts finish the year with well over 1,200 yards and remind the league why he was a top ten draft pick. Pitts is often going to be open as we saw in the 2022 season the question is whether Ridder can take advantage of the chances that Mariota so often missed on and help get Pitts production back to expected levels.