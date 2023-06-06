5 Atlanta Falcons most likely to have a breakout 2023 season
By Nick Halden
5. Troy Andersen
Thus far the Atlanta Falcons haven't brought back veteran Rashaan Evans speaking to their belief in Andersen. It has been made clear this off-season that Andersen will be expected to step up into a new role with Evans leaving and Mykal Walker the only other clear option over the middle.
Andersen is clearly a work in progress and should be afforded a lot of patience in the 2023 season considering the learning curve there will be for the young linebacker. There are clear concerns with Andersen but the effort and ceiling are both high enough for Atlanta to make the move and attempt to develop the young player with a veteran defensive line in front of him and solid additions made to the secondary.
Andersen finished the 2022 season with 69 tackles, 1 forced fumble, two quarterback hits, and a pass defensed. It was a solid rookie season one that gave reason for Atlanta to believe they have found a surprise starter and a player more than capable of replacing Evans in the 2023 season.