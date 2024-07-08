5 Atlanta Falcons pivotal to ending seven-year playoff drought
By Nick Halden
1. Raheem Morris
For the Atlanta Falcons to make the playoffs, Morris must do exactly what landed the veteran coach in Atlanta. The Rams making the playoffs and playing something close to capable defense was impressive when you consider the pieces the DC was given.
The Rams making the playoffs last season was a testament to their DC's creativity and Stafford's production. Los Angeles had a solid playoff game as well despite having lesser talent. That is the version Atlanta needs of Morris if they are to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
While Atlanta doesn't have a player with Aaron Donald's ceiling, they have more dependable players heading into the year than the Rams had. Morris has enough to work with and needs to put the majority of his focus on scheming and creating a pass rush.
If Morris can put together a repeat performance this team could be a threat to win a round or two. San Francisco is hard to see a way past but the rest of the field appears open. Raheem Morris was the right hire for Atlanta. Proving this will begin by getting the most out of the defense and guiding Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.