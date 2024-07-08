5 Atlanta Falcons pivotal to ending seven-year playoff drought
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson taking the next step in his development completely changes this offense. If Robinson can play a Christian McCaffrey-type role this is going to be one of the best offenses in the league. Kirk Cousins has a myriad of weapons but needs Robinson and Allgeier to take the pressure off. Force the defense to respect both aspects of Atlanta's offense.
Part of this for Robinson is improving his ball security. Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder can both be faulted for Robinson's lack of elite production in 2023. However, the issues with ball security rest solely on Robinson's shoulders.
The first step Bijan has to take is showing he learned from last season and is taking care of the ball consistently. The second part will take care of itself with Cousins and a capable pass game giving Bijan the chances he lacked last season.
Robinson has a chance to end this season in the conversation as the best back in the league. The second-year player is that talented with an elite ability to create explosive plays. Working with Zac Robinson, it is fair to expect a heavy workload for Bijan from week one, creating balance for Cousins.