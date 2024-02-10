5 Atlanta Falcons players under contract for 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
By Nick Halden
3. Richie Grant
Richie Grant is still an Atlanta Falcon but it wouldn't be shocking to see him not make the final roster. Grant was outplayed by rookie Hellams down the stretch and saw his role shrink. You now have a new coaching staff and a defensive mindset that simply put, doesn't include Grant.
4. Lorenzo Carter
An edge rusher that can't get to the quarterback isn't ideal. For a team that doesn't have one elite pass rusher on the roster, it is a problem. Carter does a lot of things well but isn't able to rush the passer consistently enough to stay on this roster. Look for Lorenzo to be cut this offseason to help open up cap space.
5. Taylor Heinicke
The veteran quarterback as a roster cut saves $7 million and doesn't factor into Atlanta's plans. Unless the team sees value in paying that price for Taylor to help their young quarterback there is no value in keeping Heinicke on this roster. Expect them to cut the veteran early on in the offseason to give them more room to work in free agency and add much-needed receivers and defensive depth.