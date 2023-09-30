5 Atlanta Falcons players who have been MIA in 2023
While the Atlanta Falcons have had plenty of impact players through the first part of the 2023 season, here are a few who have yet to show up
2. Scotty Miller - WR/PR
Speaking of punt returners, Scotty Miller has been another player who has done nothing on his side of the ball and on special teams for the Atlanta Falcons.
Miller came to Atlanta with the expectation that he would be a verticle threat. That has yet to happen, which is partially not his fault. Even then, he hasn't even done anything five yards down the field as he doesn't even have a catch in the first three games.
Perhaps, he will become a sneaky playmaker later in the season but, for now, it looks like he won't live up to his one-year contract.
He has also handled a few punt returns and done absolutely nothing. Clearly, losing Avery Williams has had a huge impact on the Falcons special teams unit.