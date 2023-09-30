5 Atlanta Falcons players who have been MIA in 2023
While the Atlanta Falcons have had plenty of impact players through the first part of the 2023 season, here are a few who have yet to show up
4. Ta'Quon Graham - DT
Just like Mike Tirico said in week one about the Lions' win over the Chiefs, this has a big asterisk next to it. Ta'Quon Graham is coming off of a significant injury and he is certainly not fully healthy quite yet—so, take this all with a grain of salt.
Ta'Quon Graham is in a much different position than he was in last season. No longer is he expected to be one of the two top guys along the defensive line, that goes to David Onyemata who has been spectacular.
Hopefully, he will continue to get healthy and start making some impact plays on the limited snaps that he will play. He just needs to get back to the level where he can give Onyemata and Grady Jarrett some snaps off during a game.