5 Atlanta Falcons players who must improve in Week 2 vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons aren't going to consider giving Michael Penix Jr. a chance to start. The financial reasons for this as well as the potential quarterback debate it would bring are clear. What isn't is whether or not Cousins is actually healthy and ready to play at the level he did prior to the injury.
Last Sunday's game saw the veteran quarterback unable to run an offense under center and look uncomfortable in the pocket. Cousins looked slow and didn't seem to have any confidence in his reads or decisions.
Whether this is rust that should have been knocked off in the preseason or the veteran simply isn't healthy is up for debate. Both Cousins and the Falcons insist the quarterback is feeling great and is ready to go for week two in Philly.
However, considering what we heard all of camp and what was put on the field in week one there is a disconnect. Regardless of where Kirk's health is if the Falcons have any chance of pulling the upset in Philly, Cousins must be able to take advantage of a struggling secondary. If the Falcons are unable to consistently attack the Eagles through the air in week two something is wrong.