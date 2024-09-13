5 Atlanta Falcons players who must improve in Week 2 vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
2. Drake London
How was Drake London more involved with Arthur Smith in charge of play calling and Desmond Ridder at quarterback? This is when it is important to remember not to overreact to week one and a team that made the mistake of not playing any of their starters in preseason. It is obvious from Kirk's level of play and the struggling offense this team would have benefitted from the game reps.
London has been a productive receiver in each of his first two seasons despite the chaos around him. For the Falcons to have a chance in this game Cousins and London have to get on the same page. Jalen Hurts was far from perfect but consistently took advantage of a leaky Eagles secondary.
There isn't a matchup that should slow down London consistently in this game. If Cousins and London can get on the same page it will go a long way in getting the offense rolling and giving the Falcons a chance at the upset.
London is going to have a height advantage in this matchup and Cousins must learn to use this. For the Falcons to have a realistic shot at winning this game barring an Eagles collapse Drake London must have a breakout game.