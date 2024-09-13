5 Atlanta Falcons players who must improve in Week 2 vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
3. Matthew Judon
Judon finished his Atlanta debut with 0.5 a sack and a performance suggesting he is playing himself into game shape. Judon was a solid addition but was added late and didn't play in Atlanta's preseason. It is going to take time for Judon to adjust to a new defense and get up to game speed.
For the Falcons to have a chance against the Eagles, Atlanta needs Judon locked in now and to limit Jalen's time in the pocket. The Falcons have a long history of struggling with mobile quarterbacks and Hurts brings a unique skillset.
While he isn't as powerful as Cam Newton or as quick as Lamar the Eagles quarterback has a nice blend of the two. He is tough to bring down and has enough speed to create big plays. For the Falcons to keep this from taking over they need to create negative plays early and make Hurts press.
The Eagles quarterback has shown when he is under consistent pressure he will create turnovers. Atlanta simply needs to get in his head early and not allow him to settle in. Their best shot at this is Judon.