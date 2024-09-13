5 Atlanta Falcons players who must improve in Week 2 vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
4. A.J. Terrell
The road isn't going to get any easier for the Falcons' star corner. A week after getting burnt by George Pickens you are going to be dealing with A.J. Brown. The Eagles star receiver consistently creates big plays and takes advantage of who you believe to be your best corner.
We watched this happen to the Packers last Friday in what was a great night for the Philly offense. Brown was in the middle of the gameplan and was the biggest piece in making Hurts comfortable and getting into a rhythm early.
Terrell just cashed in on a deal that makes him one of the highest paid corners in the league. A deal that looked to be a steal going into week one. While this still could prove to be the case long term a week one overreaction is the Falcons made a mistake.
A huge leap based on one week of struggles but it was that bad for the Atlanta corner. Pickens got what he wanted when the Steelers needed it most. It is hard to imagine the type of day Pickens might have put up with a capable quarterback. Terrell must be better for the Falcons to have any chance.