5 Atlanta Falcons players who must improve in Week 2 vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
5. Bijan Robinson
Where are the big plays that Bijan Robinson is supposed to create? We saw bigger moments in week one from aging stars and players with a far higher degree of difficulty. While this could be looked at as a week one overreaction this concern does date back to last season.
Last season's lack of expected production was laid at the feet of Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith. You have a quarterback who can't throw the ball past the sticks and a play caller who is allergic to running a capable offense.
Both are excuses easy to understand and defend. However, they are both gone and the same results happened against the Steelers. Now the question is whether or not it is simply a great defense and a rookie play caller or if fans and pundits were too quick to crown Bijan as the next great back.
The results haven't lived up to expectations and that must change for the Falcons to have a shot at winning in Philly. Kirk Cousins needs to prove himself healthy enough to force the Eagles to play honestly and give Bijan a shot. Things aren't going to get any easier with the next two weeks featuring the Eagles and Chiefs defensive lines.