5 Atlanta Falcons sleepers who could steal a key roster spot at training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Ray-Ray McCloud
Heading into training camp the expectation was the Atlanta Falcons would start Darnell Mooney and Drake London with Rondale Moore the favorite to be the slot receiver. McCloud was expected to win a roster spot as a depth receiver and a returner.
Though we are only a week into camp this expectation has proven to be completely incorrect. It is obvious the Falcons love McCloud out of the slot and Moore has been underwhelming thus far. While we are still a long way from game action if the season started today McCloud would be in the starting lineup.
While there are concerns the fit does make sense with Atlanta's current offense, Ray-Ray and Mooney on the field consistently together is going to put great stress on the defense. Having that speed over the top opens up big play chances and allows Kyle Pitts and Drake London more room to work.
Ray-Ray McCloud winning a starting job is the most surprising part of the offense thus far. Though with Atlanta's recent signings at the position, it is obvious the battle for the depth chart spots below Mooney and London remains wide open. Something to keep a close eye on as camp continues.