5 Atlanta Falcons sleepers who could steal a key roster spot at training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Bralen Trice
Atlanta is searching for any semblance of a capable pass rush. The team lost Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree in free agency. The team's only move to attempt to replace their production was a day two draft pick, Bralen Trice.
Expectations for the rookie are understandably low considering his draft spot and fit on the team. If the season were to start today Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie are this team's starting edge rushers. Trice isn't in danger of not making the roster, however, he does have a chance to steal a starting role.
Carter's issues as a pass rusher have been well covered with his value coming in the ability to set the edge and defend the run. Ebiketie is the complete opposite a poor finisher who has shown a great ability to get to the quarterback in a small sample size.
These are the players ahead of a rookie who will be given every chance to steal a starting role. Still, Trice managing to win a starting role in his rookie season would be impressive. If the Falcons don't make a move at the position the path is unquestionably there. Both are potentially exciting and point to the obvious concern at the position.