5 Atlanta Falcons sleepers who could steal a key roster spot at training camp
By Nick Halden
3. Richie Grant
Richie Grant is currently listed as an Atlanta Falcons starter and is getting the week-one starter reps alongside Jessie Bates. It is a shocking reversal of fortunes for a player who was viewed as a potential offseason cut. Grant lost his job to rookie DeMarcco Hellams in the 2023 season and was viewed by many as an expendable piece.
This wasn't the case for the new Falcons coaching staff who has inserted Grant back into the starting lineup. It is a great chance for the safety to claim back a role that appeared to be well out of his reach. Whether it was Hellams or a new addition the offseason discussion didn't seriously consider Grant getting the job back.
It is both concerning for Atlanta's secondary and a great chance for a player who had fallen out of favor with Arthur Smith's staff. Grant has more experience than Hellams and perhaps fits better into the scheme Raheem Morris wants to run.
No matter the reasoning Grant has an opportunity to claim an unexpected roster spot starting alongside Jessie Bates. Just as is the case with McCloud it is still very early with Atlanta's veterans being given an obvious advantage. Things could still drastically shift.