5 Atlanta Falcons sleepers who could steal a key roster spot at training camp
By Nick Halden
4. Taylor Heinicke
When the offseason began it seemed an obvious move that the Falcons would cut Heinicke and perhaps Desmond Ridder as well. Trading Ridder opened up a chance for Heinicke to stay on the roster and re-working his contract appeared to lock him into the backup role.
The draft once again changed this perspective with Michael Penix Jr. appearing to signal the end for Henicke on the roster yet again. However, early camp returns, and watching where Penix is in his development it wouldn't be shocking to see the veteran find a way to make the roster.
Atlanta has carried three quarterbacks on the active roster before and it would make a level of sense to have an additional veteran to help who you hope is the future of the franchise. Heinicke could also avoid any quarterback debate if Cousins were to suffer a short-term injury.
Having the veteran on the roster still has value if the team can find a way to make it work. Taylor's roster spot has been an expected cut for most of the offseason and the start of camp. Yet the veteran remains a steady presence and could fight his way into a surprise roster spot.