5 Atlanta Falcons sleepers who could steal a key roster spot at training camp
By Nick Halden
5. Kevin King
Looking at Atlanta's current depth chart at the corner position it isn't out of the question Kevin King makes this roster. Despite having clear starters ahead of him the veteran has a history with current Atlanta coaches and has played at a high level in seasons past.
What makes the path so difficult is how long King has been away from the game and how he looked in the last game action. For the Falcons, this simply is going to come down to who they believe has the most potential understanding the clear lack of depth in the secondary.
Arguably it is the oddest part of the offseason along with the lack of attention paid to the Atlanta pass rush. At least the team drafted Bralen Trice in an attempt to improve their outside rush. The secondary, however, wasn't given one meaningful addition in free agency or the draft.
This opens the door for King to become a surprise depth piece and win a roster spot behind A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips. It is a wide open race for the final depth chart spots with the veteran's experience and relationships likely factoring in his favor if he is anything close to competent.