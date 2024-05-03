5 Atlanta Falcons that could be cut to free up salary cap space
By Nick Halden
1. Lorenzo Carter- Potential $3.7-Million in cap savings
Cutting Lorenzo Carter is all about whether or not you trust Ebiketie and Trice to be your primary edge rushers. Can you go with youth and bring in a cheaper backup option? That would be wise for the Falcons if they believe that both of their young rushers can improve their run defense.
Carter has been an obvious cut all offseason with the potential savings above his value on the field. Carter is a great hustle player and a solid run defender. However, his inability to get to the quarterback hurts his value.
If the Falcons were to cut Carter you should have enough space left to bring in Bud Dupree or another veteran rusher to help guide your young players. It is also possible that the reason Carter is on the roster is the leadership and locker room presence he is off the field.
We have already seen this reasoning keep Taylor Heinicke on the roster despite the team adding two quarterbacks this offseason. Lorenzo Carter is an obvious cut if the Falcons believe there is any fits left in free agency and they believe in their young pass rushers.