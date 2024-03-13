5 Atlanta Falcons that will benefit most from Kirk Cousins signing
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
If there is one Atlanta Falcons player who badly needed this move to get their career back on track it is Kyle Pitts. Kyle Pitts was the primary target for the Falcons in his rookie season and clearly had the trust of Matt Ryan. Pitts set expectations high and headed into his second season with reason to believe he on his way to becoming a star in this league.
Marcus Mariota happened and the tight end took a huge step back in his production. Mariota seemed to find ways to overthrow a target that is one of the largest in the league. It was a maddening and impressive accomplishment how often Mariota managed to miss Pitts.
Fast forward past Kyle's season-ending injury in 2022 and the 2023 season wasn't much better. Kyle Pitts didn't look close to fully healthy and Desmond Ridder was completely focused on Drake London or handing the ball to the wrong team.
Kirk Cousins is arguably the best quarterback Pitts will have played with and offer him the chance to put together a defining season. Yes, there are still injury concerns but Kyle showed in his rookie season how electric he can be with a capable quarterback.