5 Atlanta Falcons that will benefit most from Kirk Cousins signing
By Nick Halden
5. Arthur Blank
This move has Arthur Blank written all over it when you consider the owner's clear desperation to return to the playoffs. It is more than fair to take issue with how Blank has operated over the past three seasons. The owner appeared to chase after Deshaun Watson and chase off Matt Ryan due to this poor decision.
Arthur Smith and the Falcons paid the price of this watching Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder for two years. These two seasons were wasted with Atlanta clearly being a quarterback away from slipping into the playoffs.
However, this move now pays off for Atlanta's owner with Blank landing a far better quarterback in Cousins and having given Terry Fontenot the needed time to build a winning roster.
If the Falcons are going to win a Super Bowl under Arthur Blank's ownership this will likely be their best window. Kirk Cousins and the quarterback that follows the veteran should have great skill position players and solid building blocks that open the window for Atlanta in a wide-open NFC South. Blank's time as an owner has been tenuous now with Cousins in a very winnable division the Falcons have a chance to return to relevance.