5 Atlanta Falcons to watch closely going into training camp
The Atlanta Falcons are about two and a half weeks away from kicking off their 2024 training camp.
Training camp will allow us to see the players competing on the field and marks when the season finally feels within reach. By then, we will be about two weeks until the preseason starts in Miami against the Dolphins.
There are certain players we should all be watching as we enter the intense practice periods for the Dirty Birds. Let's take a look at five of them.
5 Falcons to watch during training camp
1. Michael Penix Jr., QB
Of course, everyone wants to see the Falcons first-round pick from this year. Even though he will be the backup, his skillset is still something fans will be in awe of. The former Washington Husky knows how to launch beautiful deep passes. We won't be able to see that in the regular season for quite some time, so catch it while you can
It is also worth watching where the team slots him on their depth chart. Initially, he has been given third-string duties behind Kirk Cousins and Taylor Heinicke. Can he jump the journeyman passer? How he plays over training camp will determine that.
2. Rondale Moore, WR
The Desmond Ridder trade compensation will be an interesting piece to watch as this offense develops. How will new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson use him?
Rondale Moore is blessed with some of the best speed in the game. The Cardinals struggled to find ways to get him the ball, something the Falcons are confident they can solve.
Watch for how he is used; he will be put in motion and utilized in the backfield. Robinson will give some indications throughout training camp as to how the speedster will be deployed.
3. DeAngelo Malone, EDGE
I already wrote an article about how DeAngelo Malone is finally ready to break out after being drafted with the Matt Ryan pick. He is talented and will now play in a scheme that best utilizes him.
Keep a watchful eye on his speed and development off the edge. His opportunities were non-existent last season so we don't exactly know what he will look like. Much of the reason for his lack of usage last year was due to the scheme, so, for all we know, he will become a productive player in his third season.
His position on the depth chart will go a long way in determining what his impact will be in 2024.
4. Kevin King, CB
Kevin King was a high draft pick by the Green Bay Packers several years ago. He did not live up to his billing and became an infamous character for the Cheeseheads.
He took a year off to recover from an injury and then ended up injured again. Now, the Falcons are confident he can be a useful player for their cornerback-depth-lacking defense. And it isn't like they blindly made this signing, they have a couple of his former coaches from Green Bay and from his time at Washington.
It will be intriguing to see if the talented cornerback has figured things out during his hiatus.
5. Avery Williams & Ray-Ray McCloud III
One of the most interesting position battles this offseason is at kick and punt returner. Who is going to get the reps on special teams?
Avery Williams has a season under his belt as the NFL's top return man but he is coming off a significant injury. Meanwhile, Ray-Ray McCloud III, a free agent signing, has spent his long NFL career as a special teams returner.
Right now, it seems as though Avery Williams' roster status depends on his development as an offensive threat. McCloud figures to be a near lock to make the final roster so Williams better hope the team is ready to keep two good return men.