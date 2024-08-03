5 Atlanta Falcons trending up with latest camp performance
By Nick Halden
1. Rondale Moore
The Atlanta Falcons started camp with Ray-Ray McCloud as the clear leader to start in the slot. While the veteran still has the inside track it is safe to say Moore is closing that gap. After some early struggles, it appears Moore has settled in and will fight for the third receiver role as expected.
Drake London and Darnell Mooney are the only receivers who should feel confident in their current placement. The rest of the depth chart is wide open. What makes Moore such an exciting potential fit is his ability to open up the rest of the field.
While the concerns are obvious Moore's elite speed is going to give him a chance to make this roster. Kyle Pitts and Drake London are both great targets but neither is going to scare the defense when it comes to stretching the field.
If Moore continues to play at a high level it is going to be very tempting to put Mooney and Moore both into the starting lineup. The duo has the speed to give Kirk Cousins consistent big-play chances or put enough stress on the defense to open things up for London, Pitts, and Bijan Robinson to work underneath and in the intermediate.