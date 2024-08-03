5 Atlanta Falcons trending up with latest camp performance
By Nick Halden
2. Tyler Allgeier
Camp is always difficult to read when you consider the low stakes and lack of consistent contact. However, Allgeier has reason to feel very relieved about his role with this team. Despite Atlanta drafting a back and having big plans for Bijan Robinson, Allgeier won't be the forgotten man.
There was reason to believe that would be the case when late in the offseason it was suggested Robinson could fill a Christian McCaffreu-type role. When you consider this along with having a pass-heavy offensive system that needs to put the ball into the hands of Mooney, Pitts, and London it was fair to wonder what Allgeier's future was.
Recent comments and practices have made it clear that Allgeier is still very much a part of this team's plan moving forward. They are attempting to help the back improve in the passing game and make the adjustment to the new offensive system they will be running.
Allgeier isn't the most talented back on this roster but there is never any questioning his effort and will to fight for the very last inch. It doesn't matter what the situation is the third-year back will fight with the same effort. Something the Falcons have taken into account moving forward.